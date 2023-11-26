Awami League picks Shakib for Magura-1, actor Ferdous for Dhaka-10

The Awami League has named Bangladesh cricket superstar Shakib Al Hasan as its candidate for the Magura-1 parliamentary seat in the upcoming national elections.

Meanwhile, Dhallywood actor Ferdous Ahmed is set to contest the elections from Dhaka-10 under the ruling party's 'boat' symbol.

Former Bangladesh cricket captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will also run for re-election from the Narail-2 constituency as a ruling party candidate.