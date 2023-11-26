    বাংলা

    Awami League picks Shakib for Magura-1, actor Ferdous for Dhaka-10

    Former Bangladesh cricket captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will also run for re-election from the Narail-2 constituency

    Published : 26 Nov 2023, 11:21 AM
    The Awami League has named Bangladesh cricket superstar Shakib Al Hasan as its candidate for the Magura-1 parliamentary seat in the upcoming national elections.

    Meanwhile, Dhallywood actor Ferdous Ahmed is set to contest the elections from Dhaka-10 under the ruling party's 'boat' symbol.

    Former Bangladesh cricket captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will also run for re-election from the Narail-2 constituency as a ruling party candidate.

    Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced their nominations at a media briefing on Sunday.

    Following the announcement of the schedule for the Jan 7 elections, all-rounder Shakib bought Awami League nomination forms for three constituencies -- Dhaka-10, Magura-1 and Magura-2.

    Meanwhile, Ferdous, who has become increasingly active in politics, collected nomination forms for the Dhaka-10 and Dhaka-18. Businessman Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin is the incumbent of the Dhaka-10 seat.

