Salman F Rahman faces Salma Islam once again in Dhaka-1 race

Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan Kismat accepted the boat symbol from election officials on behalf of Salman’s campaign.

“From today, we take to the field,” he said. “We will do whatever is necessary, within the law, to bring victory to the boat.”

Zillur Rahman accepted the plough symbol from election officials on behalf of Salma’s campaign.

“Our party will win 100 percent,” he said. “We have done a great deal of work for development.”

The five other candidates for the seat are Trinamool BNP’s Mufid Khan, the Bangladesh Supreme Party’s Shamsuzzaman Chowdhury, the Gono Front’s Sheikh Md Ali, the Workers Party’s Md Karim Ali, and the National People’s Party’s A Hakim.

Both the frontrunners have previously been elected to the Dhaka-1 seat.

During the 2014 general election, the seat was contested by both the Awami League and the Jatiya Party. Salma, the chairman of Jamuna Group and wife of its founder Nurul Islam Babul, defeated Awami League candidate Abdul Mannan Khan and served as MP for five years.