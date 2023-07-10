At least 10 people were killed over the weekend in election-related violence in India's West Bengal, an official said on Monday, disrupting the poll in a state that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party is seeking to regain after a 2021 defeat.

State election commission official Nilanjan Shandilya said that nearly 700 voting booths in the rural governing council elections will reopen on Monday, after clashes between political rivals interrupted the poll on Saturday.

Sporadic violence has gripped the state in east India since June 8 when the elections were announced. Media reports cited instances of political rivals shooting at each other over the weekend, hurling crude bombs at people gathered to vote and blocking access to voting booths.