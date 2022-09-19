Election Commission allocates Tk 87bn to buy, maintain EVMs

The Election Commission has approved a project of Tk 87 billion to buy nearly 200,000 electronic voting machines and conduct maintenance on older ones ahead of the upcoming 12th national parliamentary election.

The proposal will be sent to the Planning Commission for ECNEC approval, said EC Secretary Md Alamgir following a meeting on Monday.

The full cost of the project has been set at Tk 87.11 billion, according to EC Secretariat Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath.

“Nearly 200,000 EVMs will be bought under the auspices of the project,” he said. “In addition, the funds will go into maintenance, developing manpower and training. We will send the proposal for the project to the Planning Commission within a week.”