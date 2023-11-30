BNP announces fresh 48-hour transport blockade from Sunday

The BNP has announced that it will enforce another 48-hour nationwide transport blockade from Sunday as part of its ongoing campaign to institute a caretaker government ahead of the upcoming national elections.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement via a virtual meeting on Thursday, the deadline for submission of nomination papers for the polls, before the party’s dawn-to-dusk hartal ended.

“To continue our one-point demand movement, the BNP is announcing a nationwide transport blockade from 6 am on Sunday to 6 am on Tuesday,” he said.