President Shahabuddin casts his vote by postal ballot

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has cast his vote in the 12th national parliamentary elections through a postal ballot.

The president and his wife Dr Rebecca Sultana are registered to vote in the Pabna Sadar constituency. On Wednesday afternoon, they voted by postal ballot at the Bangabhaban.

The president then urged the people of the country to vote spontaneously on Jan 7, the day of the election.

He expressed his hope that everyone would take part and the election would be conducted in a peaceful and festive manner.