Remove advance election campaign materials at own cost: EC

The Election Commission has asked aspiring candidates for the 12th national parliamentary election to remove posters, banners, billboards, arches and other campaign materials put up before the set time for campaigning at their own cost.

A notice has been sent to the Local Government Division asking the authorities to take measures on the matter a day after the election schedule was announced on Wednesday, the commission said on Saturday.

According to the election schedule, the deadline for nomination submissions is Nov 30, while the final date to withdraw candidacy is Dec 17. The commission will scrutinise the nomination papers from Dec 1 to Dec 4. The vote is slated for Jan 7, 2024.

Electoral symbols will be allocated on Dec 18, which means the candidates will have 14 days to submit nominations and 19 days for campaigning ahead of the election, from Dec 18 to Jan 5. The candidates will have to end their campaign 48 hours before the polls.

The notice, signed by EC Deputy Secretary Md Atiar Rahman, was sent to the Local Government Division secretary on Thursday.