    Hasina tells grassroots AL leaders to spread word about government’s development work

    The Awami League chief holds a special extended meeting with nearly 3,000 grassroots leaders ahead of the next general election

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 August 2023, 04:41 PM
    Updated : 6 August 2023, 04:41 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has ordered grassroots Awami League leaders to disseminate information about the development work done by her government in the past one and a half decades. 

    The ruling party, founded by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has “no masters” but the people, the prime minister said at a special extended meeting with nearly 3,000 grassroots leaders ahead of the next general election. 

    “The Awami League worked for people from all walks of life. No one else thought about the people before. Please spread these words among the people. Take the information about our development work, the changes we’ve brought to the people.” 

    Addressing the gathering at the Ganabhaban on Sunday, Hasina said the people are the source of the ruling party’s strength. 

    “We’re accountable to the people. We work for them.” 

    Hasina criticised BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman for conducting a “disinformation campaign with questionable money”. 

    “We must be alert and respond to these rumours and false propaganda,” she told the Awami League leaders. 

    “I believe if you go to the people and tell them what we’ve done and what we’ll do for them, they will again vote for the Awami League.”

