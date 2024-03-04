Nikki Haley wins Washington, DC, Republican primary, in small symbolic boost

Presidential contender Nikki Haley won the Washington, DC, Republican primary on Sunday, her first victory in the nominating process and a symbolic win for the former US ambassador to the United Nations, Edison Research said.

Haley, the only remaining challenger to Donald Trump in the race, won 62.9% of the vote, versus 33.2% captured by the former president.

"It’s not surprising that Republicans closest to Washington dysfunction are rejecting Donald Trump and all his chaos," Haley campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement.

Haley was the first woman to win a Republican primary in US history, her campaign said.

She still faces near-impossible odds in her quest to win the Republican nomination to take on likely Democratic nominee President Joe Biden in November. Trump won the first eight nominating contests by significant margins before losing to Haley in America's capital city.