HC restores Sadiq Abdullah's candidacy, upholds scrapping of Shammi and Shamim's over dual citizenship

The High Court has restored the candidacy of Barishal-5 independent Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah ahead of the upcoming 12th national parliamentary elections.

The Election Commission scrapped his nomination, barring the Awami League leader from participating in the election on Dec 15 as he was alleged to hold a dual citizenship. The High Court bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah overturned the decision on Monday after hearing Abdullah's petition.

However, the apex court upheld the commission’s decision to scrap the candidacies of two other ruling party leaders - Shammi Ahmed of Bairshal-4 and Shamim Haque of Faridpur-3.

The bench of Justice Md Iqbal Kabir and Justice SM Moniruzzaman rejected the writ petitions filed by Shammi and Shamim.