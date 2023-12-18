    বাংলা

    HC restores Sadiq Abdullah's candidacy, upholds scrapping of Shammi and Shamim's over dual citizenship

    Abdullah will run as an independent from the Barishal-5 constituency, but ruling party candidates Shammi and Shamim are barred from the polls

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Dec 2023, 10:54 AM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2023, 10:54 AM

    The High Court has restored the candidacy of Barishal-5 independent Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah ahead of the upcoming 12th national parliamentary elections.

    The Election Commission scrapped his nomination, barring the Awami League leader from participating in the election on Dec 15 as he was alleged to hold a dual citizenship. The High Court bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah overturned the decision on Monday after hearing Abdullah's petition.

    However, the apex court upheld the commission’s decision to scrap the candidacies of two other ruling party leaders - Shammi Ahmed of Bairshal-4 and Shamim Haque of Faridpur-3.

    The bench of Justice Md Iqbal Kabir and Justice SM Moniruzzaman rejected the writ petitions filed by Shammi and Shamim.

    Although the trio are all affiliated with the Awami League, former Barishal city mayor Sadiq Abdullah submitted a nomination to run for the Barishal-5 constituency as an independent after failing to get the ruling party's ticket.

    Shammi Ahmed and Shamim Haque secured nominations from the Awami League but the commission barred them from participating in the election due to allegations against them over dual citizenship.

    State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk filed an application to annul Abdullah's nomination. The commission scrapped his candidacy after the hearing.

    Abdullah also filed an appeal against rival Faruk, accusing the leader of hiding case information. The EC rejected the plea.

    Shammi's eligibility was called into question by independent Pankaj Debnath, her rival in the Barishal-4 race. Shammi also questioned his eligibility. Pankaj survived the challenge, but Shammi has been disqualified due to dual citizenship.

    Pankaj applied for Shammi's candidacy to be scrapped on the basis that she failed to disclose her Australian citizenship in her nomination filing.

    Meanwhile, independent candidate AK Azad appealed to nullify Shamim's candidacy for the Faridpur-3 seat, claiming that the Awami League candidate is also a citizen of the Netherlands. The EC upheld the appeal and disqualified Shamim.

    High Court
    Awami League
    EC
    Barishal-5 independent
    Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah
    candidacy
    national parliamentary elections
    Shammi Ahmed
    Shamim Haque
    RELATED STORIES
    HC orders lower court to hear Fakhrul's bail application in 9 cases
    HC orders court to hear Fakhrul's bail application in 9 cases
    Fakhrul filed a writ on Dec 14 seeking directions for the settlement of his bail applications
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, departs the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain Jun 7, 2023.
    Harry wins damages for phone-hacking by Mirror newspapers
    London's High Court ruled that he had been a victim of ‘modest’ phone-hacking and other unlawful information gathering by journalists at Mirror Group Newspapers
    EC scraps nominations of Sadiq Abdullah, AL's Shammi and Shamim over 'dual citizenship'
    Dual citizenship: Sadiq Abdullah, Shammi and Shamim lose candidacy
    The trio's appeals to win back their right to stand in the upcoming general election were turned down after a review by the regulator
    Election officials reject Shammi’s candidacy for Barishal-4 polls, Pankaj’s approved
    Barishal-4 polls: Shammi’s candidacy rejected, Pankaj’s approved
    Per Article 66 of the Constitution, Shammi's nomination was rejected over dual citizenship.

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury