Hasina to vote at Dhaka City College centre on Jan 7

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to cast her vote in the 12th parliamentary elections at the Dhaka City College polling station on Sunday, according to a spokesperson from her press wing.



Since Hasina is not a voter for the Gopalganj-3 constituency, she will not be casting a vote for herself on Jan 7.



She will, however, be able to exercise her right to vote in the Dhaka-10 constituency in the capital’s Dhanmondi area.