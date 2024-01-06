Hasina to vote at Dhaka City College centre on Jan 7

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to cast her vote in the 12th parliamentary elections at the Dhaka City College polling station on Sunday, according to a spokesperson from her press wing.
Since Hasina is not a voter for the Gopalganj-3 constituency, she will not be casting a vote for herself on Jan 7.
She will, however, be able to exercise her right to vote in the Dhaka-10 constituency in the capital’s Dhanmondi area.
Actor Ferdous Ahmed, who has been nominated as Awami League’s candidate for the Dhaka-10 parliamentary seat, is competing against four other candidates in the upcoming elections.
The Awami League president’s sister, Sheikh Rehana, and Hasina’s son, Sajib Wazed, will also cast their votes at the Dhaka City College polling centre.
Hasina has contested the Gopalganj-3 (Tungipara and Kotalipara) constituency for the past two parliamentary elections.
Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader, vying for the Rangpur-3 parliamentary seat, will also vote in Dhaka, according to Abdur Razzak, the party's election committee spokesperson.
Since he is not a voter in the Rangpur-3 constituency, he cannot vote for himself either.