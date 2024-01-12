    বাংলা

    Quader pinpoints key challenges facing Hasina's new government

    The Awami League leader says the government must confront three challenges -- political, diplomatic and economic

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Jan 2024, 08:29 AM
    Updated : 12 Jan 2024, 08:29 AM

    Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader outlined three main challenges confronting the newly elected Awami League-led government as it starts a record-extending fourth successive term.

    "The challenges facing the new government are threefold: political, diplomatic, and economic. It is no small feat to extricate Bangladesh from the complexities of the global crisis within these three sectors," Quader said on Friday.

    Quader and his new cabinet colleagues, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and martyred freedom fighters a day after taking their oath of office.

    Highlighting the 'exemplary leadership' of Hasina, the world's longest-serving female prime minister, in paving the way for a peaceful and fair election, Quader is confident about overcoming all the challenges facing the government.

    Commending Hasina's 'vision' and 'skills' to navigate crises, he said, "She is a beacon of hope and will boldly pursue our dreams."

    Quader highlighted the government's goal of building a 'smart Bangladesh' in continuation of the progress made under Hasina's leadership.

    He also mentioned plans for a cabinet meeting, with a primary focus on implementing the party's election manifesto, underscoring the ruling party's commitment to translating its promises into action.

