Quader pinpoints key challenges facing Hasina's new government

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader outlined three main challenges confronting the newly elected Awami League-led government as it starts a record-extending fourth successive term.

"The challenges facing the new government are threefold: political, diplomatic, and economic. It is no small feat to extricate Bangladesh from the complexities of the global crisis within these three sectors," Quader said on Friday.

Quader and his new cabinet colleagues, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and martyred freedom fighters a day after taking their oath of office.

Highlighting the 'exemplary leadership' of Hasina, the world's longest-serving female prime minister, in paving the way for a peaceful and fair election, Quader is confident about overcoming all the challenges facing the government.