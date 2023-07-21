Awami League nominates Sajjadul Hasan, ex-senior secretary at PMO, to run in Netrokona-4 by-poll

The Awami League has nominated Sajjadul Hasan, former senior secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office, as its candidate for the Netrokona-4 parliamentary by-election.
Party General Secretary Obaidul Quader made the announcement on Friday night after a meeting of the nomination board at the prime minister’s residence, Ganabhaban.
“Sajjadul Hasan, the former senior secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, has been unanimously nominated by the Awami League at our party’s nomination board meeting,” he told the media.
Asked why a bureaucrat had been picked instead of a politician, Quader said, “The Awami League is the party of the people. Anyone can be nominated. It doesn’t matter if they are a businessman or a bureaucrat. What matters is whether they are a member of our party and if they are popular.”
Netrokona-4 MP Begum Rebecca Momin died on Jul 11. The following day, the parliament secretariat declared her seat vacant.
According to the announced election schedule, applicants can submit their nomination papers for the parliamentary by-poll until Jul 24. The applications will be scrutinised on Jul 25 and candidates will be able to withdraw until Jul 31.
The election will be held on Sept 2, from 8 am to 4 pm, using paper ballots.