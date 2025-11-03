NCP calls government’s dialogue call a ‘conspiracy to thwart reforms’

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has criticised the government’s call for political parties to hold a dialogue on implementing the July National Charter and the referendum.

Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain made the comments during a press briefing at the party’s office in Banglamotor on Monday, after the Advisory Council’s call for dialogue earlier in the afternoon.

He described the call for dialogue as “a step to thwart reforms”, saying it came “despite having a mandate” to implement the changes.

Akhtar said, “A consensus has been reached by the political parties in the Consensus Commission, and recommendations have been presented to the government.

“Even then, an order to implement the July Charter has not been issued yet.

“The government has again handed the reform issues to the political parties. We are seeing a tendency to sabotage the reforms.

“They are disrespecting the mandate of the government formed through the mass uprising.”

Referring to the Consensus Commission’s first proposal, Akhtar demanded that the order to implement the July National Charter be issued as soon as possible, with constitutional reforms as the focus.

Later, NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary said the government should announce the date of the charter’s implementation order.

“The chief advisor must issue this order. If it is issued with the president’s signature, the students and the public will take to the streets again,” he added.