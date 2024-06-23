Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 23, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

75 years of Awami League: AL activists pour into Suhrawardy Udyan

The event will involve a discussion and a cultural programme

AL activists pour into Suhrawardy Udyan for anniversary event

Dhaka University Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 23 Jun 2024, 02:45 PM

Updated : 23 Jun 2024, 02:45 PM

Related Stories
BJP, Congress ordered to show restraint in campaign
BJP, Congress ordered to show restraint in campaign
From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home
From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home
Ex-MP Roni's car attacked at DU
Ex-MP Roni's car attacked at DU
Turnout 17% after 4 hours: EC secretary
Turnout 17% after 4 hours: EC secretary
Read More
Manchester Airport cancels flights from two terminals
Manchester Airport cancels flights from two terminals
Egyptian hajj death toll rises to 672
Egyptian hajj death toll rises to 672
Afghanistan's Khan can sleep after avenging Australia defeat
Afghanistan's Khan can sleep after avenging Australia defeat
4 die of drowning in Netrokona
4 die of drowning in Netrokona
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More