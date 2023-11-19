Shakib Al Hasan buys 3 Awami League nomination forms for parliamentary election

Awami League leaders Sahabuddin Farazi and Mustafizur Rahman Mushtaq, overseeing Dhaka and Khulna divisions, respectively, confirmed that a relative of Shakib bought nomination forms after the sales began on Saturday.

The One-Day International captain aims to contest the elections in his home district's Magura-1 and Magura-2 constituencies, as well as the Dhaka-10 constituency.

He had considered a political career before the 2018 elections but ultimately decided to continue with cricket, reportedly following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s advice.

Former captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza started his political career in the last election, running for and winning the Narail-2 seat as an Awami League candidate. He is now preparing to run for the seat in the upcoming balloting again.