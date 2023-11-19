Shakib Al Hasan buys 3 Awami League nomination forms for parliamentary election

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has shown interest to step into politics again by standing in the general election on the Awami League’s ticket.
Awami League leaders Sahabuddin Farazi and Mustafizur Rahman Mushtaq, overseeing Dhaka and Khulna divisions, respectively, confirmed that a relative of Shakib bought nomination forms after the sales began on Saturday.
The One-Day International captain aims to contest the elections in his home district's Magura-1 and Magura-2 constituencies, as well as the Dhaka-10 constituency.
He had considered a political career before the 2018 elections but ultimately decided to continue with cricket, reportedly following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s advice.
Former captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza started his political career in the last election, running for and winning the Narail-2 seat as an Awami League candidate. He is now preparing to run for the seat in the upcoming balloting again.
The prime minister opened sales of the ruling party’s nomination forms for the 12th parliamentary polls at the party’s headquarters in Bangabandhu Avenue on Saturday.
Hasina was the first to buy a form, followed by the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader.
The Awami League will sell the nomination forms until Tuesday. The deadline for the submission of the forms is also Tuesday afternoon.
The party nomination board will then decide who will be selected to run in each parliamentary seat.