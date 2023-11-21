Awami League sells 3,362 nomination forms worth over Tk 168m before general election

The Awami League has sold 3,362 nomination forms for the general election, each at Tk 50,000 to earn Tk 168.1 million in four days.

As many as 121 aspirants collected the forms online, according to the party’s Office Secretary Biplab Barua,

On the final day of the sales on Tuesday, the party received Tk 17.25 million after selling 345 nomination forms.