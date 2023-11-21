Awami League sells 3,362 nomination forms worth over Tk 168m before general election

The party asked its members not to bring too many people to the office while buying forms, but a large crowd prevented Obaidul Quader from entering
The Awami League has sold 3,362 nomination forms for the general election, each at Tk 50,000 to earn Tk 168.1 million in four days.
As many as 121 aspirants collected the forms online, according to the party’s Office Secretary Biplab Barua,
On the final day of the sales on Tuesday, the party received Tk 17.25 million after selling 345 nomination forms.
Party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched the nomination form sales on Saturday and was the first to buy a form.
As many as 730 nomination forms have been sold for the constituencies in Dhaka, 659 in Chattogram, 172 in Sylhet, 295 in Mymensingh, 258 in Barishal, 416 in Khulna, 302 in Rangpur and 409 in Rajshahi divisions.