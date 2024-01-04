    বাংলা

    Narayanganj brims with excitement for Hasina's election rally

    The prime minister is set to cap the ruling party’s election campaign with the rally

    Narayanganj Correspondent
    Published : 4 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM
    Updated : 4 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM

    Awami League leaders and activists are rallying in Narayanganj for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's final campaign event ahead of the election.

    The AKM Shamsuzzoha Sports Complex is bustling with party loyalists, arriving in small processions on Thursday despite the winter cold and fog.

    The prime minister was scheduled to address the voters in the afternoon to rally support for the ruling party's re-election bid.

    A festive atmosphere pervaded the city as Awami League supporters carrying colourful flags and banners arrived in buses, trucks and other vehicles blaring electoral songs.

    Hasina had previously attended an election rally at Narayanganj Osmani Stadium in 2008 ahead of the 9th parliamentary elections. She visited the city three times since but did not take part in any public rally.

    Security measures have been beefed up for the prime minister’s visit , said Narayanganj Police Superintendent Golam Mostofa Rashel.

