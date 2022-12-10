Bangladesh ruling party supporters beat 5 opposition activists. Then they turn them in to police

The Bangladesh Chhatra League, a unit of the governing party, has detained five opposition supporters at Dhaka University and beaten them before taking them to the police station.

On Saturday, members of the Awami League’s student wing detained 10-12 people in two phases in front of an entrance to the university. They scrutinised their mobile phones for evidence of their support for the BNP before assaulting them.

Five people were brought to the station, said Noor Mohammad, chief of Shahbagh Police Station. If no proof is found of their involvement in illegal activity, they will be released, he said.