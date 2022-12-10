Bangladesh ruling party supporters beat 5 opposition activists. Then they turn them in to police

The Bangladesh Chhatra League, a unit of the governing party, has detained five opposition supporters at Dhaka University and beaten them before taking them to the police station.
On Saturday, members of the Awami League’s student wing detained 10-12 people in two phases in front of an entrance to the university. They scrutinised their mobile phones for evidence of their support for the BNP before assaulting them.
Five people were brought to the station, said Noor Mohammad, chief of Shahbagh Police Station. If no proof is found of their involvement in illegal activity, they will be released, he said.
In response to the BNP’s Dhaka Division rally in the capital’s Golapbag field on Saturday, Chhatra League activists from the different residential halls took up positions at every intersection in the Dhaka University area. Many of them were carrying staffs, rods and stumps. They were also seen patrolling the area on motorcycles.
Chhatra League members from Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall and Sir AF Rahman Hall took up positions at the Nilkhet intersections.
A few autorickshaws attempted to enter the campus around 9:30 am and were blocked by BCL leaders and activists, witnesses said. They questioned the passengers before beating them. Police then came, rescued the victims and took them to Shahbagh Police Station.
An elderly victim of the attack named Faruk Hossain Jamaddar said he was on his way to the Dhaka Udyan area to attend the rally. When they reached the Nilkhet intersection, the BCL activists grew enraged at him and his companions. They snatched their phones and beat them before handing them over to the police.
Rubel Hossain, BCL general secretary at Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall, admitted to the detention of the men but denied reports of the assault. “We did not hit anyone. They were coming to the campus as a group to start trouble so we detained them and turned them over to the police.”