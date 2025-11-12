Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 12, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Tarique Rahman will return to Bangladesh in late November, says Salahuddin

BNP leaders have been hinting for months that their acting chairman would “soon” come home

Tarique will return at month’s end: Salahuddin

News Desk

bdnews24.com

Published : 12 Nov 2025, 01:00 AM

Updated : 12 Nov 2025, 01:00 AM

Related Stories
Parties miss deadline to toss referendum timing back to cabinet
Parties miss deadline to toss referendum timing back to cabinet
BNP warns govt over decisions beyond Charter
BNP warns govt over decisions beyond Charter
8 Islamist parties rally at Paltan for July Charter, referendum
8 Islamist parties rally at Paltan for July Charter, referendum
Read More
CMP chief orders ‘burst fire’ on armed criminals
CMP chief orders ‘burst fire’ on armed criminals
18 fishermen missing for two months in sea
18 fishermen missing for two months in sea
5, including shooters, held in daylight killing of Mamun
5, including shooters, held in daylight killing of Mamun
Salahuddin sees ‘clash of interest’ in Yunus’s dual role
Salahuddin sees ‘clash of interest’ in Yunus’s dual role
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More