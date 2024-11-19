Ex-food minister Qamrul Islam placed on 8-day remand

Police have been granted eight days to question former food minister Qamrul Islam in custody in a case involving the murder of New Market trader Abdul Wadud during the anti-discrimination protests in Dhaka.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ziaur Rahman issued the order on Tuesday.

New Market Police Station Sub-Inspector Jahangir Arif presented Qamrul in court, seeking a 10-day remand.

During the hearing, the investigating officer said that Wadud was shot dead in the capital’s Nilkhet area when police opened fire on protesting students amid the Anti-discrimination Student Movement on Jul 19.

“Qamrul is directly involved in the incident. This influential Awami League leader established a reign of terror in Dhanmondi and its surrounding areas at that time. They opened fire at his direct instigation. We are seeking a 10-day remand for him,” said Arif.

The court ultimately granted an 8-day remand, rejecting Qamrul's bail plea.

On Monday, the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Qamrul in the capital's Uttara, according to Mohammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of the DMP’s Media Wing.

Qamrul, a former MP from the Dhaka-2 constituency, has been accused in several cases related to attacks on protesters during the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

Qamrul’s detention follows the arrests of a slew of Awami League ministers, MPs and influential leaders after a student-led mass uprising toppled the Sheikh Hasina regime.

The lawyer and politician, like many other top Awami League leaders, has not appeared in public since the fall of the Awami League government.

The once-powerful leader of the Dhaka Metropolitan Awami League entered parliament after being elected in 2008 under the ‘Boat’ symbol. He secured his fourth consecutive win in the Jan 7, 2024 election.

He was appointed as state minister for law, justice and parliamentary affairs in the Hasina cabinet in 2009. The Awami League presidium member served as the food minister from 2014 but could not secure a place in the cabinet in the next two terms.