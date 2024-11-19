Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 20, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Ex-food minister Qamrul Islam placed on 8-day remand

Police detectives arrested Qamrul in Dhaka’s Uttara on Monday

Ex-food minister Qamrul remanded for 8 days

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 19 Nov 2024, 01:08 PM

Updated : 19 Nov 2024, 01:08 PM

Related Stories
Commonwealth vows support for fair elections in Bangladesh
Commonwealth vows support for fair elections in Bangladesh
Read More
US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials
US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials
Russia starts making nuclear-resistant mobile bomb shelters
Russia starts making nuclear-resistant mobile bomb shelters
Hamas will no longer rule enclave: Netanyahu
Hamas will no longer rule enclave: Netanyahu
Ukraine hits Russia with US ATACMS missiles
Ukraine hits Russia with US ATACMS missiles
Read More
Opinion

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy

Muntasir Mamun

Pedalling through parallels
Pedalling through parallels
Read More