Ex-land minister Saifuzzaman has ‘nothing to hide’ about his businesses abroad

Former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury has admitted to owning businesses and wealth in the UK, but said these were not built with money laundered from Bangladesh.

Currently an Awami League MP from Chattogram-13 constituency, Saifuzzaman came up with clarifications at a press conference on Saturday after Transparency International, Bangladesh and media outlets unearthed his business empire abroad.

He said his father Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu, a late MP from the ruling party, started business abroad more than 50 years ago, and Saifuzzaman is the heir to those businesses.