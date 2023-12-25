    বাংলা

    Mashrafe, 3 other Narail candidates fined for violating electoral code of conduct

    A mobile court has warned the candidates against repeat offence

    Narail Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Dec 2023, 03:01 PM
    Updated : 25 Dec 2023, 03:01 PM

    A mobile court has fined former cricketer and Awami League candidate Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and three others for violating the election code of conduct during the campaign for the Narail-2 parliamentary seat.

    Magistrates Rajibul Hasan and Md Anisur Rahman of the special election court for the municipality and Maizpara slapped the penalty on Monday afternoon.

    Mashrafe and the other candidates pasted posters onto walls in violation of subsection 18 (1) of section 7 (1) a of the Rules of Election Conduct 2008, Executive Magistrate Rakibul said.

    Mashrafe was fined Tk 15,000, Jatiya Party candidate Khondker Faikuzzaman Firoz was penalised Tk 15,000, Gono Front candidate Latifur Rahman was fined Tk 3,000 and Islami Oikya Jote candidate Mahbubur Rahman was fined Tk 2,000, he said.

    Rakibul said he had also warned them against repeating the offence.

