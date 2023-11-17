Awami League tells US ‘not enough time’ for any meaningful dialogue before polls

The Awami League has responded to the US letter calling for talks between political parties before the general election in Bangladesh, saying there is “not enough time” for such a dialogue to take place.

Amid blockades by the BNP for the government’s resignation, the conditions also “do not exist” for talks, the ruling party told the US.

Mohammad Ali Arafat, a member of the Awami League’s central committee, delivered the letter from General Secretary Obaidul Quader addressing Donald Lu, the assistant secretary of state for south and central Asian affairs at the US Department of State, on Friday.

Arafat said he handed the letter to Arturo Hines, deputy counsellor for political and economic affairs at the US Embassy in Dhaka.

Lu sent letters to the Awami League, the BNP and the Jatiya Party on Nov 13, calling for talks amid a standoff over who will govern the country during the upcoming election.