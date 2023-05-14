AL policymakers push for disciplinary action without option for appeal against Zahangir in Gazipur

Ruling Awami League’s top policy-making body has recommended decisive disciplinary action without an option for appeal against Zahangir Alam, the mutinous party leader who had been quarterbacking a mayoral campaign for his mother against the party’s nominated candidate in the May 25 Gazipur city elections.

After a meeting in Dhaka on Sunday, the party’s Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said the presidium members would send their recommendations to the party’s president, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, soon.

In 2021, Zahangir was ejected by the Awami League and suspended from the post of Gazipur mayor over allegations of making an objectionable statement about Bangabandhu and reports of irregularities by the Gazipur city unit of the party.

After the expulsion, he refuted the allegations of making derogatory comments about Bangabandhu. The party reinstated him as a member in January under its amnesty scheme ahead of the general elections.