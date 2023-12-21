Jatiya Party unveils 24-point manifesto promising government, electoral reforms

The Jatiya Party has rolled out its 24-point manifesto ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections with the motto, "Change for Peace, Jatiya Party for Change."

The manifesto promises to reform the government and the electoral system, repealing draconian laws, implementing population control, and tackling unemployment.

The general secretary of the official opposition party in parliament, Mujibul Haque Chunnu, announced the manifesto on Thursday at the Jatiya Party chairman's office in Banani.

Party Chairman GM Quader, who had previously announced the party manifesto, was absent.

The ruling Awami League, which allied with the Jatiya Party in the 2018 polls, has withdrawn from 26 constituencies in favour of the Jatiya Party’s candidates.