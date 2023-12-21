Jatiya Party unveils 24-point manifesto promising government, electoral reforms

The Jatiya Party has rolled out its 24-point manifesto ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections with the motto, "Change for Peace, Jatiya Party for Change."
The manifesto promises to reform the government and the electoral system, repealing draconian laws, implementing population control, and tackling unemployment.
The general secretary of the official opposition party in parliament, Mujibul Haque Chunnu, announced the manifesto on Thursday at the Jatiya Party chairman's office in Banani.
Party Chairman GM Quader, who had previously announced the party manifesto, was absent.
The ruling Awami League, which allied with the Jatiya Party in the 2018 polls, has withdrawn from 26 constituencies in favour of the Jatiya Party’s candidates.
The party founded by HM Ershad had stood as the parliamentary opposition after winning 23 seats in the 2018 polls.
"The people of the country are eagerly awaiting free, fair elections and the establishment of good governance,” Chunnu said at the announcement of the manifesto.
“Democratic governance must be established to make democracy meaningful. With that goal in mind, the Jatiya Party is going to participate in the 12th parliamentary elections."
The general secretary added that the party wanted to reform the central government system in favour of a provincial one.
The party plans to group the existing divisions into eight provinces – Uttarbanga Pradesh, Barendra Pradesh, Jahangirnagar Pradesh, Jahanabad Pradesh, Jalalabad Pradesh, Chandradwip Pradesh, Moynamoti Pradesh and Chattala Pradesh.
Chunnu added that the 300 parliamentary seats will be kept at the federal government level, forming one seat from each Upazila or thana of the provincial government.
If it wins power, the Jatiya Party says that it will ensure representation in the national assembly by introducing proportional voting.