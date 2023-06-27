CEC Awal irked by AL candidate's absence from meeting on Dhaka-17 bypolls

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal expressed his frustration at the absence of Awami League candidate Mohammad Ali Arafat from a meeting on the upcoming Dhaka-17 parliamentary by-election.

Awal urged the candidates to follow the code of conduct and practise tolerance rather than conducting 'overly enthusiastic' campaigns during the meeting at the EC headquarters on Tuesday.

The meeting started on schedule at 11 am, but eyebrows were raised when the ruling party's Office Secretary William Proloy Samadder entered the room half an hour later and identified himself as the representative of the 'boat' candidate.