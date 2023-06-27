CEC Awal irked by AL candidate's absence from meeting on Dhaka-17 bypolls

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal expressed his frustration at the absence of Awami League candidate Mohammad Ali Arafat from a meeting on the upcoming Dhaka-17 parliamentary by-election.
Awal urged the candidates to follow the code of conduct and practise tolerance rather than conducting 'overly enthusiastic' campaigns during the meeting at the EC headquarters on Tuesday.
The meeting started on schedule at 11 am, but eyebrows were raised when the ruling party's Office Secretary William Proloy Samadder entered the room half an hour later and identified himself as the representative of the 'boat' candidate.
A visibly agitated Awal, flanked by election commissioners Md Alamgir and Rasheda Sultana, turned off his microphone and said, "Why didn't he [Arafat] come? Why did he send a representative? And why is he here after the meeting started?"
The CEC also pointed out that an Awami League candidate in the Cumilla city elections had similarly been absent from a meeting over the polls.
In response, Arafat's representative said the candidate could not attend the meeting due to 'illness'.
Speaking to reporters afterwards, Samadder said, "Mohammad Ali Arafat received the invitation letter for the meeting on Monday. After taking part in two or three campaign events yesterday, he felt unwell. He had a fever. So he decided not to attend the meeting, with the health and safety of himself and everyone in mind."
The Dhaka-17 seat has been unrepresented in parliament following the death of its previous incumbent, actor Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known by his stage name Farooque, in May. The bypoll is set to take place on July 17, a mere six months before the national vote.
Ahead of the by-election, the EC warned that any sign of voter fraud or an attempt to manipulate the electoral process would be met with stringent measures. The election will be suspended if necessary, said Awal.
Voting in Dhaka-17 will start at 8 am on Jul 17 and continue until 4 pm. Ballot papers will be used for the first time during the current EC's tenure in this election.