July Charter implementation decision betrays people’s aspirations, says Jamaat

The interim government’s decision to hold the referendum on the July National Charter on the same day as the national parliamentary election “does not meet the people’s aspirations”, says Jamaat-e-Islami.

Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar gave the instant reaction at 3:30pm on Thursday at its central offices in Moghbazar following Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus’s address to the nation at 2:30pm.

He said, “On behalf of the Jamaat-e-Islami, I would like to state very clearly that the chief advisor’s announcement of a referendum and a national election on the same day did not fulfil the people’s aspirations. The intention of the people was to propose amendments to the Constitution based on the legal basis of the July Charter and the reforms that were made before the national election.

“We reached consensus on 48 proposals, including constitutional reforms and other reforms. These must be presented to the nation before the general election. Voters need time to understand them, form a view, and then deliver a clear yes-or-no verdict.

“However, if the referendum is held on the same day as the election, a voter would be asked to decide on the reforms and also choose a party symbol on the ballot. That overlap risks confusion and crisis. We wanted an election free of such pitfalls. Instead, the risk remains.”

Porwar said, “We have repeatedly requested, argued… We have also said that in the history of Bangladesh’s national elections, whether there is a caretaker and no matter how much we talk about impartial elections, in every election, there is violence, unrest at some polling centres.

“Two to five centres are closed. Voting is suspended when shootings occur. If the elections are held on the same day, such incidents can happen at any centre… what if five centres are closed?”

“The general election voting under the party symbol is suspended. What will happen to the referendum? There is no answer to this.”

The Jamaat leader said, “We, along with eight Islamic and patriotic parties, have been demanding that this vote be held before the national elections to resolve the crisis. Then its legal basis will be strong, and no questions will arise about it and it’s legal in the courts afterwards.”

“But that crisis remains. This crisis has not been resolved. This is the current reaction of our Jamaat-e-Islam.”

The Jamaat secretary general said that the protesting parties will respond to the five-point list of demands themselves.

Porwar said that a meeting of the Executive Council, its foremost policymaking body, has been called at 6pm. There, the party will review the chief advisor’s address to the nation and inform the media of its detailed reaction afterwards.