Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 13, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

July Charter implementation decision betrays people’s aspirations, says Jamaat

Holding the referendum and the national election on the same day could confuse voters, says the party

July Charter falls short of public hopes: Jamaat

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 13 Nov 2025, 05:13 PM

Updated : 13 Nov 2025, 05:13 PM

Related Stories
Salahuddin sees ‘clash of interest’ in Yunus’s dual role
Salahuddin sees ‘clash of interest’ in Yunus’s dual role
Tarique will return at month’s end: Salahuddin
Tarique will return at month’s end: Salahuddin
8 faith-based parties threaten sit-in
8 faith-based parties threaten sit-in
BNP’s Fakhrul meets EU delegation chief
BNP’s Fakhrul meets EU delegation chief
Read More
12 defendants’ bail cancelled in BTRC case
12 defendants’ bail cancelled in BTRC case
No directorship for mutual fund investors
No directorship for mutual fund investors
Tigers in command after Shanto ton, spin burst
Tigers in command after Shanto ton, spin burst
Nov 17 set for crimes against humanity verdict
Nov 17 set for crimes against humanity verdict
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More