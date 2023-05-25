Ex-mayor Zahangir’s mother Zayeda takes early lead in Gazipur polls

Zayeda Khatun, the mother of expelled ruling party leader Zahangir Alam, has taken a slim lead in Gazipur mayoral race, early results show after daylong voting.

Zayeda secured 36,459 votes in 73 out of 480 centres, according to the results until Thursday evening.

Her nearest rival, the Awami League’s Azmat Ullah Khan, got 35,886 votes.

Sarker Shahnoor Islam Rony, a BNP supporter who joined the race despite the party’s decision to avoid elections under the Awami League government, bagged 3,343 votes.