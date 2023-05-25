Ex-mayor Zahangir’s mother Zayeda takes early lead in Gazipur polls

Zayeda Khatun, the mother of expelled ruling party leader Zahangir Alam, has taken a slim lead in Gazipur mayoral race, early results show after daylong voting.
Zayeda secured 36,459 votes in 73 out of 480 centres, according to the results until Thursday evening.
Her nearest rival, the Awami League’s Azmat Ullah Khan, got 35,886 votes.
Sarker Shahnoor Islam Rony, a BNP supporter who joined the race despite the party’s decision to avoid elections under the Awami League government, bagged 3,343 votes.
About 1.17 million people were expected to vote in the city election, a closely watched race.
People thronged some centres long before the voting opened. As the day progressed, there were some reports of agents being forced out of centres, the presence of unwanted people in voting rooms, CCTV cameras breaking down, and EVMs going slow at some centres.
The Election Commission said it took steps to swiftly resolve the technical and disciplinary issues.
At least two people were arrested after they were seen interfering with voting in the secret room through CCTV monitoring, but there were no instances of voters being forced or influenced.
Along with electing the new mayor, the third Gazipur city poll will also determine 57 councillors and 19 women councillors for reserved seats. More than 330 candidates contested for the general and reserved councillor seats.
After the voting closed, Azmat said people cast their ballots in a ‘festive atmosphere’. He was optimistic about winning the race.
Mayoral candidate Zayeda, who is in the race instead of his son and former mayor Zahangir, also praised the voting atmosphere.
However, Zahangir alleged that voters were being pressured to vote for the Awami League at some centres.
Shahnoor appeared happy after casting his ballot. He said he had not noticed anything problematic but alleged his agents were intimidated.