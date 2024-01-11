Leaders, activists break into BNP central office in Naya Paltan

The BNP supporters have broken into the party headquarters two months and thirteen days after the police-enforced closure.

They gained access to the locked office at 10:42am on Thursday with Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi leading the charge. They shouted anti-government slogans at the time.

“A period of intense repression began with the killing of one of the stalwarts of our Jubo Dal and a senior journalist. Police locked the party office in Naya Paltan after they foiled the peaceful rally on Oct 28. They didn’t allow anyone to enter the office for the last two months and even detained those who approached the office,” Rizvi said.

He said the police took away the keys to the office and ‘staged several dramas’. The media personnel were aware of it.