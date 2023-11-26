Awami League announces nominees for 298 seats in national polls

The Awami League has unveiled its lineup of nominees for the upcoming 12th national elections. Some members of the current parliament have been left out of the list.

On Sunday, the ruling party announced its candidates for 298 constituencies, with two seats -- Kushtia-2 and Narayanganj-5 -- left vacant.

Similar to the past three national elections, the Awami League has opted to form a coalition for the elections. But it has named candidates in seats won by its coalition partners in the last election. The possibility of compromise with other parties will determine the final decision.

Party chief Sheikh Hasina will once again contest the Gopalganj-3 seat, while General Secretary Obaidul Quader will vie for Noakhali-5.