Dhaka 15: BNP fields Safiqul against Jamaat chief Shafiqur

If everything goes as planned, the February elections will see a face-off between two leaders named Shafiq in the Dhaka-15 constituency.

For the seat, the BNP has chosen Safiqul Islam Milton to compete against Shafiqur Rahman, chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Safiqul Milton is a leader of Dhaka Metropolitan Jubo Dal, the party’s youth wing. He previously served as senior joint secretary of the organisation and briefly acted as general secretary.

On Monday afternoon, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the names of 237 candidates at a press briefing at the chairperson’s office in Gulshan.

During the briefing, Safiqul was confirmed as the BNP candidate for Dhaka-15, while Jamaat’s probable candidate remains Shafiqur.

In the 2018 election, Shafiqur, unable to register Jamaat as a separate party, ran under the BNP symbol as part of the alliance but lost to Awami League candidate Kamal Ahmed Majumder.

Following the July Uprising that ousted the Awami League, the BNP and Jamaat have resumed opposing politics ahead of the polls.

The BNP has opted for a young leader to challenge a senior politician in the constituency.

On Sunday, Shafiqur was re-elected as the Jamaat-e-Islami chief for a three-year term.

Born in Moulvibazar, Shafiqur began his political career while at school. He joined Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal’s student wing in 1973 and later became part of Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir in 1977.

He served as president of the Sylhet Medical College branch and the Sylhet city branch of the organisation before joining the Jamaat-e-Islami in 1984.

Safiqul, his opponent, was appointed senior joint secretary of the central committee of Dhaka Metropolitan Jubo Dal in 2023.