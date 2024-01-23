Trump seeks a big victory, Haley tries to stop him as New Hampshire votes

Voters in New Hampshire will decide whether to hand Donald Trump a glide path to the Republican presidential nomination or bolster rival Nikki Haley's long-shot bid to topple him on Tuesday in a pivotal primary election.

The former US president and the former South Carolina governor made their final pitches to voters in what became a two-person race after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, once seen as the party's best bet to take on Trump, dropped out and endorsed the New York businessman.

Polls show Trump with a wide lead over Haley, who needs a victory or a strong second place showing in New Hampshire to carry her to the next nominating contest in South Carolina, her home state, where Trump is also dominant in the polls.

Trump had a record-setting victory in Iowa's first-in-the-nation contest last week.