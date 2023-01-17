Haji Salim released on bail after 10 months behind bars

Awami League leader Haji Mohammad Salim, who was convicted of corruption, has been released from jail after 10 months behind bars as the Supreme Court accepted his application to challenge his 10-year jail sentence in the case.

The Old Dhaka MP was in hospital care at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University. Salim left the hospital at 2:15 pm Tuesday and drove to the Azimpur Graveyard, where he prayed at the graves of his parents, according to his aide Mohiuddin Belal.

The Appellate Division panel headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique granted the bail order on Dec 6, paving the way for Salim's release from jail. The lawmaker will stay out on bail until the disposal of his appeal, said his lawyer Saeed Ahmed Raja.