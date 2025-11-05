NCP blames Bangladesh’s ‘political failures’ on BNP, Jamaat, Awami League

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has laid the blame squarely at the door of the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and the Awami League for what it calls decades of “political failure” that have led to repeated uprisings in Bangladesh.

Speaking at a discussion marking Jail Killing Day on Tuesday at the party’s temporary office in Dhaka’s Banglamotor, its leaders criticised all three parties for “failing” to build a democratic state after independence.

Although the NCP did not directly address the 1975 jail killings, the event -- titled “The Inevitable Outcome of Post-Liberation State-Building Failures: November 1975” -- focused on the political events that followed.

The party is founded by the Anti-discrimination Student Movement and the National Citizens’ Committee—two groups that played a central role in the July Uprising of 2024.

NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossen said, “The last 50 years of Bangladesh’s history are marked by failure. These failures stem from the political parties themselves. Our system was never democratic. After 1975, the opportunity for change was lost.

“In 1990, the Awami League, Jamaat, and BNP pledged reforms, but none of them kept their promises. We do not want any more failure in Bangladesh.

“The system keeps producing autocrats, forcing people to sacrifice their lives on the streets -- life should not be this cheap.”

Akhter hinted that the deviation from democracy after the Liberation War paved the way for the 1975 assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the subsequent political upheavals.

He said: “After independence, if Sheikh Mujib had maintained a democratic mindset, we wouldn’t have seen the events of 1975. Politics could have followed a constitutional path. This responsibility lies not only with the Awami League but also with other parties.”

He argued that the 1972 Constitution “failed” to reflect the Liberation War ideals of equality, justice, and human dignity.

“It was drafted to consolidate one man’s power. That same trend has continued for 50 years,” Akhter said.

Criticising the constitutional provision that restricts MPs from dissenting against party decisions, he said: “Because of one clause, a member of parliament cannot speak independently for the people. If they disagree with the party chief, they lose their seat.”

Turning to BNP’s stance on reforms, Akhter said: “Those who cannot adapt to change naturally panic when they hear about reform or referendum. They think people sacrificed their blood just to bring them to power, but that’s not true. People died for a change in the system itself.”

Referring to BNP’s earlier reform agenda, he said: “The BNP itself proposed a 31-point reform. Now is the time to implement it, but instead, the party is obstructing progress.

“The BNP says reform is an ongoing process, yet it lacks the mindset to move with it.”

NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary linked the failures of past governments to the events of 1975.

“When Sheikh Mujib concentrated power, people took to the streets. A military uprising followed, and by chance, Ziaur Rahman became a ‘lucky man’ who found power without seeking it,” he said.

“Zia had some charismatic qualities that drove economic growth, but he failed politically. That was the moment to rebuild Bangladesh anew -- an opportunity he missed.”

According to Nasiruddin, Zia rebuilt the economy instead of politics. “He tried political reform but did not succeed. Bangladesh could have taken a new shape then, but he lost that chance.”

He expressed frustration over the BNP’s current approach, saying: “One BNP candidate [Major Hafiz] said there is no need for the July Charter. These people fought for independence but never embraced its ideals of equality, justice, and dignity. We doubt how much reform BNP can truly deliver.”

Nasiruddin also blamed BNP’s “corruption and wrong politics” for repeated uprisings.

Criticising Jamaat-e-Islami, he said: “After the 2024 Uprising, the Jamaat should have changed its name. They have tarnished the name of Islam so deeply that it cannot be cleansed.

“They may argue that their name cannot be changed democratically, but I ask -- can you form a political party using Islam’s name in a democracy? It’s time for Jamaat and BNP to use this opportunity wisely.”

Despite his criticism, Nasiruddin hinted at possible electoral alliances. “We will form alliances with those who support reform. Those who oppose it, we will defeat them through the ballot.

“If BNP moves forward with the July Charter, we are willing to give them limited space -- not full -- because their corruption and extortion are unforgivable.”

He also addressed BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, saying: "The state intelligence agency once dragged Tarique in and gave him a proper beating. Now we’re trying to clean up that agency, and they’re blocking us at every turn.

“So if you [Tarique] show up again, you might just get another round. If you want to dodge a beating this time, you’ll have to champion the reforms.”

Nasiruddin added, “After the uprising, I had a meeting with him [Tarique]. I told him -- we have this opportunity, it must be used. We are well-wishers, not opponents. He remained silent, said nothing.”