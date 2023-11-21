RAB arrests BNP leader Habibur Rahman

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has apprehended BNP leader Habibur Rahman Habib for disregarding a court summons related to his 'derogatory comments' about a High Court judge.

Habibur, a member of the BNP chairperson’s advisory council, was taken into custody from a residence in Dhaka's Mirpur DOHS on Tuesday, according to RAB-2 chief Anwar Hossain.

On Oct 9, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka sentenced 15 people, including Habibur Rahman and BNP Vice Chairman Md Shahjahan, to four years in jail in a sabotage case. Following the decision, Habibur went into hiding.