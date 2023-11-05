    বাংলা

    Arrests of BNP leaders not politically driven, says law minister

    Their arrests stem from alleged criminal activities, says Anisul Huq

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Nov 2023, 11:30 AM
    Updated : 5 Nov 2023, 11:30 AM

    The arrests of BNP leaders are not politically motivated but rather based on criminal allegations, according to Law Minister Anisul Huq.

    Asked about the recent arrests of BNP leaders on Sunday, he said, "I believe the Ministry of Home Affairs is the appropriate authority to address this question."

    "These BNP leaders have not been detained for political reasons. Their arrests stem from alleged criminal activities, which are unrelated to politics."

    Several cases have been filed in connection with the deadly clashes between BNP supporters and the police during the opposition group's anti-government rally on Oct 28. Senior BNP figures, such as Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Mirza Abbas, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Moazzem Hossain Alal, Zahiduddin Swapan, and Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, have since been detained.

    Numerous BNP leaders and activists are currently in hiding, and the opposition group has announced a fresh 48-hour blockade, which began on Sunday, following a day-long hartal and a three-day blockade last week.

    Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the senior joint secretary general of the BNP, suggested that their protest activities would escalate in the upcoming weeks.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chhatra Dal leader arrested over crude bomb blast in Uttara amid blockade
    Chhatra Dal leader held over crude bomb blast in Uttara
    The arrestee, Kazi Mohammad Hasan, is the former vice president of the Gazipur Metropolitan Chhatra Dal
    File photo: Mojibur Rahman Sarwar (third from left).
    Police detain BNP leader Mojibur Rahman Sarwar
    Sarwar, a former lawmaker from Barishal-5, was apprehended at a residence in Dhaka's Mohammadpur in the early hours of Friday
    Local Jubo Dal leader dies amid police-BNP clash in Dhaka
    Local Jubo Dal leader dies amid police-BNP clash
    He was the president of a unit in Mugda Thana Jubo Dal's Ward No. 7, according to a leader of the BNP's youth front
    Photos show Chhatra Dal leader killed Constable Parvez, says home minister
    Chhatra Dal leader killed Constable Parvez: minister
    Videos and photos of the violent clashes have gone viral on social media

    Opinion

    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine
    None of them went to Gaza or Ramallah . . .
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    China and India struggle to curb fossil fuels
    John Kemp