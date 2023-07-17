Dhaka-17: EC finds no irregularities as independent candidate pulls out of race

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana says the by-election for the Dhaka-17 parliamentary constituency has progressed without any irregularities or complaints despite a low voter turnout due to the absence of any candidates from the BNP and its allies.
She expressed surprise at independent candidate Tariqul Islam Bhuiyan's decision to drop out of the race on election day over alleged irregularities.
The polls opened at 8 am on Monday in 124 centres across the constituency. Voting will continue until 4 pm using traditional ballot papers.
Rashida visited the Banani Bidyaniketan centre in the morning. A handful of voters were spotted at the centre, while most of the agents were yet to arrive.
After monitoring the vote through CCTV cameras at the Election Commission headquarters, Rashida said, "The voting environment is good. I talked to the agents. There were no instances of voter suppression or any other conflict.
"I didn't notice any irregularities. No one has filed any complaint.”
On the subdued atmosphere at polling centres, Rashida believes it may have been influenced by the brief term that the next incumbent will have in parliament.
“And, many people in the upscale areas may not be too keen about this vote. It was raining in the morning, and that's why many people didn't turn up. The turnout may increase later in the afternoon. Let's see what happens."
As the election enters its final stage, two opposing perspectives about the vote have emerged. Candidates of the Awami League and the Jatiya Party had a positive view of the polling environment.
However, independent candidate Ashraful Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, alleged that his agents were 'thrown out' of various centres.
“People are being thrown out of poll centres whenever they say they are affiliated with the ektara [Alom's election symbol] or Hero Alom," the social media personality said while visiting the Banani Model School voting station on Monday.
"This means that there is an effort to stamp votes for one particular side."