Dhaka-17: EC finds no irregularities as independent candidate pulls out of race

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana says the by-election for the Dhaka-17 parliamentary constituency has progressed without any irregularities or complaints despite a low voter turnout due to the absence of any candidates from the BNP and its allies.

She expressed surprise at independent candidate Tariqul Islam Bhuiyan's decision to drop out of the race on election day over alleged irregularities.

The polls opened at 8 am on Monday in 124 centres across the constituency. Voting will continue until 4 pm using traditional ballot papers.

Rashida visited the Banani Bidyaniketan centre in the morning. A handful of voters were spotted at the centre, while most of the agents were yet to arrive.