1,896 candidates to fight it out for ballot amid BNP’s boycott as AL, Jatiya Party seal deal

The Awami League’s strategy to allow its rebel leaders to run as independents in the Jan 7 vote has cleared a key hurdle after it reached agreements with its partners - the Jatiya Party and those from the 14-Party Alliance - on sharing seats as the BNP is bent on boycotting the balloting.

As many as 1,896 candidates have been cleared to contest the polls in 300 parliamentary constituencies, according to data published by the Election Commission after the end of the deadline for nomination withdrawal on Sunday.

They are set to hit the campaign trail on Monday after the electoral symbols are designated officially.

The Awami League has given free rein to its leaders running as independents to avoid criticisms it faced after more than half of the candidates were elected unopposed in the 2014 polls shunned by the BNP.

The opposition party contested the 2018 election, but after losing, it alleged widespread irregularities and decided not to take part in polls without a caretaker government.

As the Awami League refused its demand to step down, the BNP launched a series of hartals, or shutdowns, and transport blockades. But the protests appear to have very little effect on daily life despite arson attacks targeting vehicles.

As many as 1,567 candidates, including from only 12 registered parties, joined the election in 2014, while the number of parties in the election this time is 28.

To keep the Jatiya Party in the polls, the Awami League has agreed to leave 26 seats where the ruling party will support the Jatiya Party candidates.

It has also allowed six candidates of the 14-Party Alliance to run with the party’s boat symbol.