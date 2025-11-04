Revolutionary Workers Party slates RPO amendment 'without discussion'

The Revolutionary Workers Party has voiced dissatisfaction over the amendment to the Representation of the People Order (RPO), arguing that changes to it were made without consulting political parties.

Conveying its stance to the media after a meeting with the chief election commissioner (CEC) on Tuesday, the party’s General Secretary Saiful Haque said: "The commission faces a big challenge.

“In reality, specific discussions on the RPO and the code of conduct did not happen as an agenda item in the National Consensus Commission -- we expressed our dissatisfaction about this."

He added that it was not right for the EC to avoid responsibility by saying that the government took the necessary steps.

The Representation of the People's Order (RPO) Amendment Ordinance was issued on Monday, bringing extensive reforms to the electoral law.

Saiful said: "It was necessary to discuss the RPO with political parties before finalising it. The RPO amendment has already been issued. We have expressed our dissatisfaction, anger, and objection to this.

"This was not a judicious act. The biggest challenge now is to increase the capacity and dignity of the Election Commission."

A key addition in the amended RPO stipulates that any person declared a fugitive by a court will be disqualified from voting.

After one and a half decades, the definition of “law-enforcing agencies” once again includes the armed forces, while the “no” vote is being reinstated in constituencies with a single candidate. Other changes include re-voting in case of a tie, candidates in alliances competing under their own party symbols, security deposits set at Tk 50,000, a maximum fine of Tk 150,000 for violating the electoral code of conduct by political parties, IT-supported postal voting, annulment of an entire constituency’s results in case of irregularities, electoral offences for AI misuse, and empowering the Election Commission (EC) to take action even after the election if false information is found in affidavits.

During the meeting with CEC AMM Nasir Uddin, a five-strong delegation from the party presented a 31-point charter of demands, including reducing the security deposit and election expenditure.

Saiful said: "We believe there is still time to reform the entire electoral system and hold the parliamentary election in February.

"We hope to be able to hold the parliamentary election and a referendum on the same day. We have conveyed that the EC should not succumb to any direct or indirect pressure from the government."