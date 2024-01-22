Mymensingh, Cumilla cities go to the polls Mar 9 to elect new mayors

The Mymensingh and Cumilla city corporations will hold by-elections to get new mayors on Mar 9.

Voting will start at 8am on the date and continue until 4pm. Ballots will be cast through Electronic Voting Machines, or EVMs.

Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman announced the date for the election to the media in Dhaka’s Agargaon on Monday.

In addition to the city elections, a few municipalities will also go to the polls on Mar 9, he said.

The official schedule will be announced later.

EVMs will be used for ballots at the municipal, district administration, and city corporation polls, the election commissioner said.

Votes in other elections will be cast on paper ballots.

