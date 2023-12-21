No Awami League candidates will be spared if they get violent: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on leaders of her Awami League party to shun violence and allow people to exercise their right to vote unhindered in the national elections.
"I don't want to see any clashes or violence. If someone from my party engages in it, they will not be spared either. I will take immediate action."
She made the remarks during a virtual press meeting while addressing the people of Panchagarh, Lalmonirhat, Natore, Pabna and Khagrachhari on Thursday at the Awami League's election office in Tejgaon.
President of the ruling party, Hasina also highlighted the importance of the people's right to vote freely to strengthen democracy in Bangladesh.
The Awami League had encouraged leaders from its party to contest the elections as independents in order to prevent uncontested victories in the upcoming polls, which are being boycotted by the BNP and other opposition parties.
This has resulted in a glut of independent candidates as more than 150 leaders are competing against those running under the boat symbol this year.
The ruling party has stated that it will not be branding the independents as rebels or take any action against them, contrary to rules it had enforced in previous national polls.
However, this has given rise to several conflicts in different constituencies as independents and party-nominated candidates campaign for public support.
The prime minister said, "Candidates will campaign independently. The people should be given a chance. They will vote for the candidate of their choice. That will make our democracy stronger."
“Conduct yourself such that no one can bring allegations against this election. Conduct a peaceful election. The people must take part in the polls.”