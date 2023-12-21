No Awami League candidates will be spared if they get violent: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on leaders of her Awami League party to shun violence and allow people to exercise their right to vote unhindered in the national elections.

"I don't want to see any clashes or violence. If someone from my party engages in it, they will not be spared either. I will take immediate action."

She made the remarks during a virtual press meeting while addressing the people of Panchagarh, Lalmonirhat, Natore, Pabna and Khagrachhari on Thursday at the Awami League's election office in Tejgaon.