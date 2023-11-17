    বাংলা

    Hasina to collect nomination form at Awami League office on Saturday

    The Awami League will sell nomination forms for the 12th parliamentary polls from Saturday to Tuesday

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Nov 2023, 01:59 PM
    Updated : 17 Nov 2023, 01:59 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit the Awami League headquarters in Dhaka on Saturday to collect her nomination form ahead of the general election.

    General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Thursday that Hasina, president of the ruling party, would virtually join the party election management committee meeting in Dhaka District Awami League’s Tejgaon office on Friday.

    She would launch the sale of nomination forms and collect hers from there, said Quader.

    But Riaz Uddin, office secretary of the ruling party’s Dhaka Metropolitan South unit, said on Friday that she will visit the central office on Bangabandhu Avenue on Saturday morning to collect the form.

    Hasina represents the Gopalganj-3 constituency in parliament.

    The Election Commission announced the schedule of the 12th parliamentary polls on Wednesday amid street protests by the opposition BNP and its allies, with the voting slated for Jan 7, 2024.

    The BNP says it will not contest the election unless a caretaker government is installed.

    The deadline for nomination submission is Nov 30 while the final date to withdraw candidacy is Dec 17. The commission will screen the nomination papers from Dec 1 to Dec 4.

    Electoral symbols will be allocated on Dec 18, which means the candidates will have 14 days to submit nominations. The campaign will continue from Dec 18 to Jan 5.

    The voting to all 300 seats will be held on paper ballots.

    The Awami League will sell the nomination forms to aspirants from Saturday to Tuesday at Tk 50,000 each.

    After the submission of the forms by Tuesday afternoon, the party nomination board will choose the candidates.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina urges calm as garment workers vandalise factories in deadly unrest for pay
    Hasina urges calm amid worker unrest
    The prime minister alleges Tarique Rahman ordered violence during garment worker unrest
    Hasina urges people to stand together against arsonists amid violence during BNP blockade
    PM: stand up to arsonists
    She asked citizens whether they desired a nation destroyed or developed
    The Awami League has always stood by the Hindu community, says PM Hasina
    AL has always stood by the Hindu community: Hasina
    The prime minister made the comments during a visit to Dhakeshwari National Temple to exchange greetings on Durga Puja
    Hasina slams BNP's 'divisive' approach to healthcare
    Hasina slams BNP's 'divisive' healthcare policy
    The Awami League has developed an inclusive healthcare infrastructure that serves people, regardless of their political beliefs, she says

    Opinion

    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response