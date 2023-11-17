Hasina to collect nomination form at Awami League office on Saturday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit the Awami League headquarters in Dhaka on Saturday to collect her nomination form ahead of the general election.

General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Thursday that Hasina, president of the ruling party, would virtually join the party election management committee meeting in Dhaka District Awami League’s Tejgaon office on Friday.

She would launch the sale of nomination forms and collect hers from there, said Quader.