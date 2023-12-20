BNP calls 3 days of public protests from Thursday and blockade on Sunday

The BNP’s consecutive nationwide blockades and hartals will now be accompanied by public campaigns and protests, which it has announced to run for three days from Thursday before the party enforces another transport blockade on Sunday as part of its anti-government efforts.

In a virtual meeting on Wednesday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizbi said their allies and like-minded parties will announce similar programmes separately.

The BNP obstructed roads, railways and river routes for 48 hours on Dec 12 and 13 and the upcoming blockade on Sunday will be their 12th such round of programmes.