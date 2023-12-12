    বাংলা

    Verdict in graft case against BNP’s Mirza Abbas deferred for second time

    The court has set a new date for the verdict on Dec 28

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Dec 2023, 10:49 AM
    Updated : 12 Dec 2023, 10:49 AM

    The judgment on the Anti-Corruption Commission charges of having assets beyond means against senior BNP leader Mirza Abbas has been deferred again.

    This is the second time the announcement of the verdict was postponed.

    Judge Manjurul Imam of Dhaka's No. 6 Special Judges Court was scheduled to deliver the verdict on Tuesday, but it was delayed again as the judge's father was hospitalised, said court clerk Zahidul Islam.

    Abbas's lawyer, Mohiuddin Chowdhury, told reporters that a new date has been set for Dec 28.

    Initially, the judge was supposed to announce the verdict on Nov 30. However, the date was rescheduled to Dec 12 as the judge had not prepared the verdict, citing a 'lack of time.'

    Mirza Abbas was represented by Aminul Islam, Mohiuddin Chowdhury and Shahinur Islam Ani. ACC lawyer Mahmud Hossain Jahangir represented the state.

    ACC lawyer Mahmud Hossain Jahangir expects Mirza Abbas, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, to be sentenced to jail in the case, which was filed over illegally acquired wealth of more than Tk 75 million more than 16 years ago.

    However, defence lawyer Aminul is hopeful that Abbas will be acquitted.

    The lawyer claims that Abbas has no illegally accumulated assets to his name and has inherited a large amount of property in Rajarbagh in Dhaka’s Shahjahanpur.

    RELATED STORIES
    HC asks why BNP's Mirza Fakhrul shouldn't get bail in vandalism case
    HC asks why BNP's Mirza Fakhrul shouldn't get bail
    The court refuses to grant him bail in a case over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence in Dhaka
    BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul denied bail in case over vandalism of chief justice’s residence
    BNP’s Fakhrul denied bail in vandalism case
    A Dhaka court rejected the bail petition by the BNP leader amid an ongoing transport blockade by the party
    BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul applies for bail in case over attack on CJ's residence
    Mirza Fakhrul seeks bail again
    Mirza Fakhrul was arrested at his Gulshan residence the morning after the BNP's antigovernment protest on Oct 28
    Police escort BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to the court on Sunday, Oct 29, 2023, after arresting him in a case at Ramna Model Police Station over an attack on Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan’s home during the party’s rally at Naya Paltan on Saturday.
    Mirza Fakhrul lands in jail over CJ house attack
    A group of people vandalised the chief justice’s home in Kakrail amid BNP-police clashes during the party’s rally

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron