Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 03, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

NCP’s Nasiruddin Patwary faces defamation charges over remarks about Jubo Dal leader

The Detective Branch has been directed to investigate the allegations and submit a report

Patwary faces defamation suit by Jubo Dal leader

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 03 Nov 2025, 04:39 PM

Updated : 03 Nov 2025, 04:39 PM

Related Stories
Tarique’s first ballot run in BNP's bastion, but which seat?
Tarique’s first ballot run in BNP's bastion, but which seat?
NCP agrees on ‘Shapla Koli’ symbol
NCP agrees on ‘Shapla Koli’ symbol
Shafiqur re-elected as Jamaat chief
Shafiqur re-elected as Jamaat chief
Charter serves advisors, not people: Hafiz
Charter serves advisors, not people: Hafiz
Read More
China extends visa-free policy to end-2026
China extends visa-free policy to end-2026
SC appeal seeks full repeal of Fifteenth Amendment
SC appeal seeks full repeal of Fifteenth Amendment
Asia's factories stumble as US tariffs hit order books
Asia's factories stumble as US tariffs hit order books
Worker ‘denied leave’ dies, colleagues stage blockade
Worker ‘denied leave’ dies, colleagues stage blockade
Read More
Opinion

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world
Read More