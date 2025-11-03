NCP’s Nasiruddin Patwary faces defamation charges over remarks about Jubo Dal leader

A defamation case has been filed in a Dhaka court against NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary over allegedly derogatory remarks about Dhaka South Jubo Dal Member Secretary Robiul Islam Noyon.

On Monday, Jubo Dal leader Kazi Mukituzzaman started the case before the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Zakir Hossain in Dhaka.

Lawyer Mahadi Hasan Jewel, representing the plaintiff, said the court accepted the case and instructed the Detective Branch of police to investigate the allegations and submit a report.

According to the case details, Patwary made the remarks on Saturday at an event in Dhaka, targeting Noyon.

He reportedly said, “A major party is engaging in thuggery over the July Charter. In Dhaka South, there is a leader named Noyon, who alone has extorted and embezzled so much money that even a referendum could be held with it in Bangladesh.

“We tried to clean them with Zamzam water, but their heads and bodies remained unclean. Now, I feel they must be washed with the waters of Buriganga.”

According to the complaint, these statements were broadcast on multiple television channels, online newspapers, and social media. It claims that Patwary’s false, baseless, and misleading statements have damaged the social and political reputation of the BNP and Noyon.

bdnews24.com is attempting to contact Patwary for his response to the allegations.