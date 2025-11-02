NCP has organisational presence in all 300 constituencies: Hasnat

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser of the National Citizen Party’s southern region, has said his party has a full national footprint with organisational presence in all 300 constituencies.

He said the responsibility was on political parties to ensure that the February election was free and fair, facilitating a smooth democratic transition.

He made the comments while replying to questions asked by journalists after the coordination meeting held at the Barishal Shilpakala Academy between NCP’s district and city units.

“The state of Bangladesh will be run by those who have the people’s mandate. We have no disagreement on that. The influence of the OC (Officer-in-Charge) or the SP (Superintendent of Police) must not matter during voting. The role of the media is very important in this regard,” said Hasnat.

The NCP leader also said that the July Charter order must be issued by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

He said that taking the order to hold a referendum under the July Charter from President Md Shahabuddin would be like driving the last nail into the coffin of the Uprising.

There could be nothing more shameful than seeking the president’s endorsement for an uprising, he said.

“We are firm in our position on this matter. The order must be issued—not through any ordinance or gazette notification—but by Muhammad Yunus himself. The same mandate that brought this government to power gives him the authority to issue that order.”

The meeting, presided over by NCP Barishal district Chief Coordinator Abu Sayed Musa, was also addressed by the party’s Senior Joint Convenor Ariful Islam Adeeb and Divisional Organisational Secretary Mujahidul Islam Shahin.