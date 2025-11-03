Who has BNP nominated for 13 Dhaka constituencies?

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced its candidates for 13 of Dhaka’s 20 constituencies ahead of the parliamentary elections.

The announcement came on Monday afternoon at a media briefing held at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan, where Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir revealed the names of 237 nominees across the country.

Nominees are:

• Dhaka-1 (Dohar-Nawabganj): Khandaker Abu Ashfaq

• Dhaka-2 (Keraniganj): Amanullah Aman

• Dhaka-3 (Keraniganj-Zinzira): Gayeshwar Chandra Roy

• Dhaka-4 (Jatrabari): Tanveer Ahmed Robin

• Dhaka-5 (Demra): Nabiullah Nabi

• Dhaka-6 (Kotwali-Sutrapur): Ishraque Hossain

• Dhaka-8 (Motijheel-Shahjahanpur-Ramna): Mirza Abbas

• Dhaka-11 (Badda): MA Quayum

• Dhaka-12 (Tejgaon): Saiful Alam Nirob

• Dhaka-14 (Mirpur): Sanjida Islam Tulee

• Dhaka-15 (Kafrul): Safiqul Islam Khan

• Dhaka-16 (Pallabi): Aminul Haque

• Dhaka-19 (Savar): Dewan Salahuddin Babu