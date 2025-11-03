Who has BNP nominated for 13 Dhaka constituencies?

November 04, 2025
Published : 03 Nov 2025, 07:39 PM
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced its candidates for 13 of Dhaka’s 20 constituencies ahead of the parliamentary elections.
The announcement came on Monday afternoon at a media briefing held at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan, where Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir revealed the names of 237 nominees across the country.
Nominees are:
• Dhaka-1 (Dohar-Nawabganj): Khandaker Abu Ashfaq
• Dhaka-2 (Keraniganj): Amanullah Aman
• Dhaka-3 (Keraniganj-Zinzira): Gayeshwar Chandra Roy
• Dhaka-4 (Jatrabari): Tanveer Ahmed Robin
• Dhaka-5 (Demra): Nabiullah Nabi
• Dhaka-6 (Kotwali-Sutrapur): Ishraque Hossain
• Dhaka-8 (Motijheel-Shahjahanpur-Ramna): Mirza Abbas
• Dhaka-11 (Badda): MA Quayum
• Dhaka-12 (Tejgaon): Saiful Alam Nirob
• Dhaka-14 (Mirpur): Sanjida Islam Tulee
• Dhaka-15 (Kafrul): Safiqul Islam Khan
• Dhaka-16 (Pallabi): Aminul Haque
• Dhaka-19 (Savar): Dewan Salahuddin Babu