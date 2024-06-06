AL government's budget ‘will benefit plunderers, not public’, says BNP leader Fakhrul

He identifies ‘a lack of plans’ to create jobs in the budget

In a sharp critique of the national expenditure plan proposed by the Awami League government for the 2024-25 fiscal year, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has labelled it a “budget for plunderers, not the public”.

“It has become a country of plunderers with a looter government. They have crafted a budget to facilitate fresh looting,” the BNP secretary general said in his immediate reaction to the budget presented to parliament on Thursday.

He expressed concerns over the burden of repayment that would fall on the citizens for loans the government intends to secure from banks and foreign sources to cover a huge deficit.

"People are already so overburdened, they can't bear it anymore," Fakhrul said.

He highlighted a critical shortfall in the budget—its failure to outline plans for job creation. "The budget seems tailor-made for mega-heists and rampant corruption in mega-projects. It’s not merely anti-people; it is anti-Bangladesh," he remarked.

The BNP leader also pointed out the government's role in driving inflation to unbearable levels.

“Petrol and diesel prices increased some days ago, making other products costlier. Power prices were also raised. Now prices will increase again after the budget. They will increase four times a year in line with the agreement with the IMF. Why should the public pay for the cost?” he questioned.

Fakhrul alleged the government pocketed people’s funds through quick rental power plants and electricity imports from India.

Fakhrul accused the government of embezzling public funds through quick rental power plants and electricity imports from India.

“Many people are moving to villages from cities because they can’t continue like this in Dhaka. But they face fresh troubles in villages as there is no job,” he said.

Speaking about the revival of the option to legalise undisclosed income by paying a 15 percent tax, while imposing a 30 percent tax on legal incomes, the BNP leader referred to corruption allegations against former army chief General Aziz Ahmed and ex-police chief Benazir Ahmed.

“Nothing happens to the wrongdoers ever,” he said.

Fakhrul slammed the government for the “utter failure” in sending workers to Malaysia.

More than 30,000 workers missed the opportunity to travel to the South-East Asian nation for work recently because of a lack of flights and alleged deception by recruiting agencies.

“Media reports say that four to five MPs were involved in this process and they siphoned off Tk 250 billion. Where’ll the people go?”