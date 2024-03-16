Jhenaidah-1 MP Abdul Hyee dies at 72

Abdul Hyee, Jhenaidah-1 MP and district Awami League president has died in hospital care in Thailand at the age of 72.

The freedom fighter had been undergoing treatment at Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok for different health complications, including pneumonia and liver cirrhosis. He passed away at the hospital early on Saturday, his assistant Shahidul Islam said.

Hyee was elected as an Awami League candidate from the Jhenaidah-1 (Shailkupa) constituency for five consecutive terms from the eighth national parliamentary election in 2001 to now. He served as the state minister for Fisheries and Livestock from 2012–2014.