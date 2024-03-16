    বাংলা

    Jhenaidah-1 MP Abdul Hyee dies at 72

    He was elected as a member of parliament from the constituency for five consecutive terms since the 8th national election in 2001

    Published : 16 March 2024, 07:03 AM
    Abdul Hyee, Jhenaidah-1 MP and district Awami League president has died in hospital care in Thailand at the age of 72.

    The freedom fighter had been undergoing treatment at Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok for different health complications, including pneumonia and liver cirrhosis. He passed away at the hospital early on Saturday, his assistant Shahidul Islam said.

    Hyee was elected as an Awami League candidate from the Jhenaidah-1 (Shailkupa) constituency for five consecutive terms from the eighth national parliamentary election in 2001 to now. He served as the state minister for Fisheries and Livestock from 2012–2014.

    Born in Shailkupa in 1952, Hyee became involved in politics while he was in secondary school. He was elected the convener of the Jhenaidah district Jubo League in 1973. In 1998, Hyee became general secretary of the district Awami League.

    In 2025, he was elected the president of the Jhenaidah district Awami League. The MP served in the position for the rest of his life.

    Hyee leaves behind a wife, two sons, and a daughter.

